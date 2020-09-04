|
Go read this CNET story about the Avengers game that wasn’t
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
In 2011, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became an unstoppable box office and cultural force, THQ Studio Australia was hard at work on a video game tie-in for an upcoming movie called The Avengers.
Not the Destiny-esque Marvel’s Avengers game that’s being released tomorrow — an Avengers game that never saw the light of day.
A first-person superhero brawler, instead of the traditional behind-the-character perspective.
A game on a deadline so stressful that one developer beat up his filing cabinet with an umbrella, and another decided to repeatedly stab his desk with a giant kitchen knife.
Today I am featured in an article about a game I worked on that never came out. It includes dev quotes like:
"Just put the knife down. We'll go...
