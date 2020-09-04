Global  
 

Go read this CNET story about the Avengers game that wasn’t

The Verge Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Go read this CNET story about the Avengers game that wasn’tImage: Marvel Studios

In 2011, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became an unstoppable box office and cultural force, THQ Studio Australia was hard at work on a video game tie-in for an upcoming movie called The Avengers.

Not the Destiny-esque Marvel’s Avengers game that’s being released tomorrow — an Avengers game that never saw the light of day.

A first-person superhero brawler, instead of the traditional behind-the-character perspective.

A game on a deadline so stressful that one developer beat up his filing cabinet with an umbrella, and another decided to repeatedly stab his desk with a giant kitchen knife.



Today I am featured in an article about a game I worked on that never came out. It includes dev quotes like:
"Just put the knife down. We'll go...
