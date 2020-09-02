Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Open-World Dogfighting Game The Falconeer Kicking Off PC Beta in October

Softpedia Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Open-World Dogfighting Game The Falconeer Kicking Off PC Beta in OctoberThe Falconeer is one of the day one Xbox Series X titles coming out later this yet. It's an open-world air combat game that replaces traditional fighter planes with birds. Well, technically, they're called warbirds and they can be upgraded through winning battles, completing quests, discovering secrets, or applying mutagens or chants. If you love dogfighting games, The Falconeer seems like one of the few titles in the genre worth mentioning this year. If you're not convinced about the game, we're happy to report that publisher Wired Productions and developer Tomas Sala have opened sign-ups for the PC beta process. The beta will be available in October, ahead of the game's release on PC and Xbox in November. Since The Falconeer is a day one launch title for the Xbox Series X, it doesn't have a release date yet, but we expect the game to be available in the first week of November when Microsoft's next-generation console is likely to hit shelves. Those interested can...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: A nine-year-old is one of the world's best mountain bikers and performs massive jumps of nearly 50ft

A nine-year-old is one of the world's best mountain bikers and performs massive jumps of nearly 50ft 01:07

 A British nine-year-old is one of the world's best mountain bikers and performs massive jumps of nearly 50ft - on his own race track.Talented Henry Ruskin is pictured flying through the air and already rides with children much older than him.He learnt to how to pedal just over three years ago and is...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Messed Up Weapons in Video Games [Video]

Top 10 Messed Up Weapons in Video Games

Get a hold of these, and you’re going to find a lot of blood on your hands! For this list, we’re looking at power-ups and weapons in video games that helped us dispatch our enemies in the most..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:26Published
Guy Playing VR Video Game Accidentally Smacks Camera Person's Face [Video]

Guy Playing VR Video Game Accidentally Smacks Camera Person's Face

This guy was playing a video game using VR technology. He could not hear, nor see anyone around him. His friend poked him discreetly, making him confused. He swung his hand in the air to attack his..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:30Published
‘We’re Rallying to ‘Eventize’ the Super Bowl’: ViacomCBS’s Jo Ann Ross [Video]

‘We’re Rallying to ‘Eventize’ the Super Bowl’: ViacomCBS’s Jo Ann Ross

The Super Bowl is the biggest televised event, giving advertisers a chance to reach a massive audience with "tentpole" campaigns that often set the tone for the entire year. The big game is currently..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:18Published

Tweets about this