Open-World Dogfighting Game The Falconeer Kicking Off PC Beta in October

The Falconeer is one of the day one Xbox Series X titles coming out later this yet. It's an open-world air combat game that replaces traditional fighter planes with birds. Well, technically, they're called warbirds and they can be upgraded through winning battles, completing quests, discovering secrets, or applying mutagens or chants. If you love dogfighting games, The Falconeer seems like one of the few titles in the genre worth mentioning this year. If you're not convinced about the game, we're happy to report that publisher Wired Productions and developer Tomas Sala have opened sign-ups for the PC beta process. The beta will be available in October, ahead of the game's release on PC and Xbox in November. Since The Falconeer is a day one launch title for the Xbox Series X, it doesn't have a release date yet, but we expect the game to be available in the first week of November when Microsoft's next-generation console is likely to hit shelves.


