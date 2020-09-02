Don’t Be Surprised If Huawei Gives Up on Making Phones, Top Apple Analyst Says Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Huawei is still struggling to deal with the sanctions that the United States government has announced last year (and which has seen been expanded to more operations), and now a top mobile analyst believes all these struggles could have a devastating effect on the Chinese tech giant. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known as one of the super-reliable sources of information for unreleased Apple products, says Huawei will almost certainly be hit by the sanctions in the United States. And while a decline in market share is something that seems impossible to avoid right now, Kuo goes as far as predicting the worst for Huawei: if the Chinese firm doesn't find a way to get around the United States ban or if the sanctions aren't lifted, it could very well exit the smartphone market. No word on sanctions being lifted While this is very unlikely to happen, es... 👓 View full article

