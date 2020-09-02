Ubisoft Forward Event Confirmed for September 10 Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Although Ubisoft's previous game event was quite disappointing since no new IPs have been revealed, the French publisher promises that its next Forward event will be a bit more interesting. Obviously, we're all excited for Ubisoft's lineup for 2020, which includes games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, but there are a couple of titles that have been announced that never truly got under the spotlight yet. The next Ubisoft Forward event is scheduled to take place on September 10 at 11:00 am PDT, and will kick off with a Brawlhalla matchup featuring the Ubisoft News team and Blue Mammoth developers. The show will continue with updates from the teams behind Roller Champions, For Honor, The Division 2, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. While the event is being streamed, players will be able to earn in-game rewards and items by logging in to their Ubisoft accounts, with more rewards offered the longer they watch. The main show is supposed to start one hou... Although Ubisoft's previous game event was quite disappointing since no new IPs have been revealed, the French publisher promises that its next Forward event will be a bit more interesting. Obviously, we're all excited for Ubisoft's lineup for 2020, which includes games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, but there are a couple of titles that have been announced that never truly got under the spotlight yet. The next Ubisoft Forward event is scheduled to take place on September 10 at 11:00 am PDT, and will kick off with a Brawlhalla matchup featuring the Ubisoft News team and Blue Mammoth developers. The show will continue with updates from the teams behind Roller Champions, For Honor, The Division 2, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. While the event is being streamed, players will be able to earn in-game rewards and items by logging in to their Ubisoft accounts, with more rewards offered the longer they watch. The main show is supposed to start one hou... 👓 View full article

