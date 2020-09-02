Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ubisoft Forward Event Confirmed for September 10

Softpedia Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Ubisoft Forward Event Confirmed for September 10Although Ubisoft's previous game event was quite disappointing since no new IPs have been revealed, the French publisher promises that its next Forward event will be a bit more interesting. Obviously, we're all excited for Ubisoft's lineup for 2020, which includes games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, but there are a couple of titles that have been announced that never truly got under the spotlight yet. The next Ubisoft Forward event is scheduled to take place on September 10 at 11:00 am PDT, and will kick off with a Brawlhalla matchup featuring the Ubisoft News team and Blue Mammoth developers. The show will continue with updates from the teams behind Roller Champions, For Honor, The Division 2, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. While the event is being streamed, players will be able to earn in-game rewards and items by logging in to their Ubisoft accounts, with more rewards offered the longer they watch. The main show is supposed to start one hou...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Clear the Shelter event helps 700 pets get adopted

Clear the Shelter event helps 700 pets get adopted 00:23

 More than 700 pets were adopted thanks to the animal foundation's annual clear the shelter event. This event happened in August.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Socially Distanced Labor Day Rallies Planned Across Massachusetts Monday [Video]

Socially Distanced Labor Day Rallies Planned Across Massachusetts Monday

Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event.Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote address at Boston's Labor Day event.Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver a keynote..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published
Las Vegas gets another PGA tour event [Video]

Las Vegas gets another PGA tour event

Las Vegas is getting another PGA Tour event.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published
'Win for Hindutva, PM Modi violated oath': Owaisi on Ram Temple ceremony [Video]

'Win for Hindutva, PM Modi violated oath': Owaisi on Ram Temple ceremony

Hours after Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out. Owaisi said that the Prime Minister violated the oath of office by..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:29Published

Tweets about this

Wildojinxcreedx

Tryson campbell RT @TheCodexNetwork: Ubisoft Forward 2 live event will feature new information on #AssassinsCreed Valhalla, according to the German Assassi… 5 days ago

YASHTRON

Yashraj Anand🇮🇳 RT @InstantGamingEN: Next Ubisoft Forward confirmed for September 10; Prince of Persia remake could be unveiled at the event https://t.co/… 1 week ago