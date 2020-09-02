Why Microsoft Removed the Windows 10 Antivirus Disable Option Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Not a long time, it was discovered that Microsoft silently pulled a method to disable Windows Defender antivirus via the Windows Registry. And while Microsoft originally remained tight-lipped on the change, the company now provides more information on the whole thing. Microsoft explains that the purpose of DisableAntiSpyware in the Windows registry is to allow IT pros and admins to disable the antivirus engine whenever they want to install a third-party security product in Windows 10. However, the software giant says it a legacy option that has been left behind and it no longer makes any sense today, as technically, Windows Defender automatically turns off whenever users install another antivirus product on their devices. Windows Defender antivirus performance "This setting is not intended for consumer devices, and we've decided to remove this registry key. This change is included with Microsoft Defender Antimalware platform versions 4.18.2007.8...

