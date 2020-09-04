The Windows 10 Antivirus Can Easily Double as a Virus Download Tool Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Microsoft Defender, previously known as Windows Defender, is the antivirus solution that comes bundled with Windows 10 offering default protection to everyone installing Microsoft’s desktop operating system. The most recent antivirus tests have shown that Microsoft Defender offers malware detection and removal features that are on par with that you can find today in third-party products, so it’s easy to see why more and more people just stick with the default antivirus engine on Windows 10. But this doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is absolutely flawless, and one feature that might need additional polishing is the Microsoft Antimalware Service Command Line Utility, also known as MpCmdRun.exe. Malware still detected though As discovered by security researcher Mohammad Askar and reported by Microsoft Defender, previously known as Windows Defender, is the antivirus solution that comes bundled with Windows 10 offering default protection to everyone installing Microsoft’s desktop operating system. The most recent antivirus tests have shown that Microsoft Defender offers malware detection and removal features that are on par with that you can find today in third-party products, so it’s easy to see why more and more people just stick with the default antivirus engine on Windows 10. But this doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is absolutely flawless, and one feature that might need additional polishing is the Microsoft Antimalware Service Command Line Utility, also known as MpCmdRun.exe. Malware still detected though As discovered by security researcher Mohammad Askar and reported by 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

