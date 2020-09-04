Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Best cheap laptops 2020: We rate the best-selling deals on Amazon

PC World Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The best cheap laptop deals these days are harder to find, as anyone who can afford a laptop is getting one to work or study from home. We're here to help. Prices have inched up since the pandemic hit, but there are still decent deals to be had online, even if corners are cut here and there to hit a price point.

Your job is to find the one that checks off the most boxes for your needs—and doesn’t saddle you with features (or lack thereof) that you’ll regret in a year. We’ll show you what to look for by highlighting which budget laptops among the best-sellers currently listed at Amazon. Just remember that pricing and availability can change rapidly because of the unprecedented demand. 

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Cheap laptops on sale this weekend: Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others

 What better way to kick off the weekend than with a collection of super affordable laptop deals?  Well, there are probably better ways. But, cheap laptop...
Mashable

Today’s best game deals: The Last of Us II $50, Shenmue 3 $20, more

 In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Last of Us Part II on PS4 for *$49.99 shipped*. Regularly $60, this is $10 off the going rate and the...
9to5Toys

Razer’s 2020 Blade 15 with a 512GB SSD is now $400 off at Amazon (Today only)

 Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the 2020 Razer Blade 15 5GHz/16GB/512GB Gaming Laptop for *$1,599.99 shipped*. Regularly...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this