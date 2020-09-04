Ray-Ban’s Polarized Sunglasses from $98 shipped during huge Labor Day Sale Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ray-Ban is celebrating Labor Day with* $30 off* all polarized styles. Prices are as marked. Better yet, receive free delivery on all orders. Fall is a great time to refresh your sunglasses and inside this sale you can find hundreds of great options. One of our favorite styles is the Clubmaster Classic Polarized Sunglasses. They’re currently on sale for *$174* and originally were priced at $204. These sunglasses are timeless to wear for years to come and can also be worn throughout any season. This style is gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and you can choose from five fun color options. With over 100 reviews from Ray-Ban customers, these sunglasses are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.



