Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ray-Ban’s Polarized Sunglasses from $98 shipped during huge Labor Day Sale

9to5Toys Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Ray-Ban is celebrating Labor Day with* $30 off* all polarized styles. Prices are as marked. Better yet, receive free delivery on all orders. Fall is a great time to refresh your sunglasses and inside this sale you can find hundreds of great options. One of our favorite styles is the Clubmaster Classic Polarized Sunglasses. They’re currently on sale for *$174* and originally were priced at $204. These sunglasses are timeless to wear for years to come and can also be worn throughout any season. This style is gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and you can choose from five fun color options. With over 100 reviews from Ray-Ban customers, these sunglasses are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Saucony’s Labor Day Event takes 25% off sale styles from $26 shipped

 The Saucony Labor Day Weekend Event takes* 25% off* sale styles with code* SEPT25* at checkout. All orders receive free standard shipping. Get moving this fall...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this