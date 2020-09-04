The Pentagon says Microsoft should still get its $10B JEDI contract following an investigation Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeFollowing an investigation by the Pentagon , the Department of Defense says it is standing by its decision to award a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft , not Amazon , the latest in an ongoing legal battle over the lucrative infrastructure project.On Friday, the Department of Defense said in a statement that it had completed its investigation into the awarding of the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure ( JEDI ) contract, an investigation it pursued to determine whether there were discrepancies in the procurement process.The Defense Department said it had "determined that Microsoft's proposal continues to represent the best value to the Government," adding that "contract performance will not begin immediately."


