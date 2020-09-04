Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Pentagon says Microsoft should still get its $10B JEDI contract following an investigation

The Verge Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The Pentagon says Microsoft should still get its $10B JEDI contract following an investigationIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Following an investigation by the Pentagon, the Department of Defense says it is standing by its decision to award a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft, not Amazon, the latest in an ongoing legal battle over the lucrative infrastructure project.

On Friday, the Department of Defense said in a statement that it had completed its investigation into the awarding of the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract, an investigation it pursued to determine whether there were discrepancies in the procurement process.

The Defense Department said it had “determined that Microsoft’s proposal continues to represent the best value to the Government,” adding that “contract performance will not begin immediately.” That’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Microsoft hid the Xbox Series S in plain sight and nobody noticed

 The Xbox Series S might have leaked earlier this week before being officially unveiled, but Microsoft was hiding it in plain sight months ago. Xbox chief Phil..
The Verge

Microsoft snubs Apple’s olive branch to cloud gaming: ‘a bad experience for customers’

 Apple issued new App Store rules earlier today, permitting game streaming services like xCloud or Stadia to exist on iOS or iPadOS with a big catch. Apple wants..
The Verge
China: shut down, don't sell U.S. TikTok -sources [Video]

China: shut down, don't sell U.S. TikTok -sources

Beijing opposes a forced sale of TikTok's U.S. operations by its Chinese owner ByteDance, and would prefer to see the short video app shut down in the United States, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters exclusively on Friday. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:08Published

Microsoft warns of foreign cyberattacks targeting Trump and Biden campaigns

 Microsoft says it's found evidence that Russia, China and Iran have attempted to meddle in the 2020 election. It says the same Russian hacking group that..
CBS News

Behind the scenes of our Microsoft Duo intro shot

 Grayson Blackmon / Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Faking it and making it
The Verge

United States Department of Defense United States Department of Defense United States federal executive department

Oracle loses bid for $10 billion Pentgaon JEDI cloud contract The Pentagon (US Department of Defense)

 Oracle’s efforts to get a portion of the US Department of Defense’s $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract may finally be at an end after a US appeals..
WorldNews

China pushing to double nuclear warhead arsenal, Pentagon says

 China may have surpassed American military capabilities in the area of missile development and shipbuilding, and is likely to double its nuclear warhead..
New Zealand Herald
China dismisses US report about boosting nuclear warheads [Video]

China dismisses US report about boosting nuclear warheads

US Department of Defense says China is planning to double the number of its nuclear warheads in the next 10 years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published

China rejects Pentagon claims Beijing planning to double nuclear warhead stockpile

 The report by the US Defense Department, which claims that Beijing plans to double the number of its nuclear...
WorldNews

The Pentagon The Pentagon The United States Department of Defense's office building in Virginia

One team, one fight: Wearing masks after the 9/11 attacks and during COVID-19

 As a retired Navy chaplain who experienced the 9/11 aftermath at the Pentagon, I know masks are uncomfortable. But they give us a chance to save lives.
USATODAY.com
After Trump remarks, Army chief defends top brass [Video]

After Trump remarks, Army chief defends top brass

[NFA] A day after President Donald Trump accused the U.S. military brass of wanting to fight wars to keep weapons makers happy, the Army's top general said on Tuesday leaders of the armed forces would recommend sending troops into combat only when it is in American national security interests or as a last resort. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:32Published

China's military power has outstripped the US, Pentagon reveals

 A new report has proven that the US slept while China grew. It's not only a huge blow to US pride but could ultimately be a very dangerous mistake.A new Pentagon..
New Zealand Herald

Jedi Jedi Faction in Star Wars


Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure United States military cloud computing contract


Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon sold items at inflated prices during pandemic according to consumer watchdog

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Amazon has been accused of price gouging on essential items like toilet paper and antibacterial soap in a..
The Verge

AmazonBasics products are going up in flames, but not enough for Amazon to stop selling them

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Many AmazonBasics products that have been reported as fire hazards are still for sale on Amazon, according to..
The Verge

Snowden criticises Amazon for hiring former NSA boss

 The tech giant is facing criticism over its appointment of a former NSA director.
BBC News

Sony’s 55-inch A8H OLED TV is down to $1,500 at Amazon and Best Buy

 This is what everyone’s setup looks like, right? | Image: Sony

Sony’s 55-inch A8H Bravia OLED TV is $1,500 at Amazon and Best Buy. This model that..
The Verge
Amazon To Offer Early Black Friday Deals [Video]

Amazon To Offer Early Black Friday Deals

Amazon will reportedly offer Black Friday deals starting on October 26 through November 19. Amazon will offer other deals in the immediate run-up to Black Friday. There are also rumors that Amazon Prime Day will occur earlier that month. Amazon is setting itself up for a massive Q4 performance. Amazon's Black Friday promotion will offer consumers deals on a variety of products up until November 19.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this