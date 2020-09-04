Treat yourself like a king with Zinus’ Vivek Platform Bed: $189 (Reg. $285) Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Amazon is offering the Zinus Vivek 12-inch King Platform Bed for *$189.17 shipped*. That’s $95 off what it’s been averaging there and comes within $14 of its all-time low. This frame shakes the need for a box spring, reducing the overall spending required for you to upgrade to a king-size bed. A 37-inch tall headboard yields a finished look and your mattress will be supported by wood slats, which are said to yield “increased mattress life.” Zinus backs this piece of furniture with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. more… 👓 View full article

