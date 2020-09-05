Watch: Ford’s Electric Mustang Does Quarter-Mile In Vin Diesel Style

Global  
 

Watch: Ford’s Electric Mustang Does Quarter-Mile In Vin Diesel StyleAll of us remember Vin Diesel’s drag race scene at the end of the first Fast And Furious film. The scene is remarkable as it shows the actor doing wheely with his muscle car while taking off. Similarly, Ford decided to recreate the scene using their all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. Recently, “Ford Performance” released […]
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: Ford Mustang Mach-E Interior and Detail

Ford Mustang Mach-E Interior and Detail 02:16

 For the first time in 55 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang family, bringing the famous pony into the electric age with Mustang Mach-E, an all-new, all-electric SUV born of the same free-spirited ideals that inspired the best-selling sports coupe in the world. Mustang represents freedom,...

