Oppo Android 11 Beta Recruitment Starts September 7; List Of Eligible Devices

Fossbytes Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The Android 11 beta program is coming to an end, and if rumors hold true, Google will release the Android 11 public version on September 8th. Oppo has been part of the beta program from the very beginning. In fact, it was the only Chinese OEM whose Android 11 beta build came with an Android […]
News video: Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles

 Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlus, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme. According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be downloaded on Pixel 2, 3, 3A, 4, 4A, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Google further said that it expects "more...

