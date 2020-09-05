PandaDoc employees arrested in Belarus after founders protest against Lukashenko regime

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignation



Around 5,000 women marched in the capital Minsk, according to the human rights organization Viasna. Police followed the march, but no detentions were reported. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:05 Published 23 hours ago 'Scores' detained as students in Belarus protest against President Lukashenko | #TheCube



Scores of people were reported to have been detained with students walked out of classes to march to the education ministry in Belarus' capital Minsk. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:06 Published 4 days ago Students protest in Belarus, opposition squabbles



Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a possible rift appeared in an opposition alliance that has led weeks of rallies and protests against.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this