Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PandaDoc employees arrested in Belarus after founders protest against Lukashenko regime

TechCrunch Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Yesterday the four employees (pictured) of US-headquartered enterprise startup PandaDoc were arrested in Minsk by the Belarus police, in what appears to be an act of state-led retaliation, after the company’s founders joined protests against the 26 year-long regime of President Alexander Lukashenko. Lukashenko is widely believed by international observers to have rigged the country’s […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignation [Video]

Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignation

Around 5,000 women marched in the capital Minsk, according to the human rights organization Viasna. Police followed the march, but no detentions were reported.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:05Published
'Scores' detained as students in Belarus protest against President Lukashenko | #TheCube [Video]

'Scores' detained as students in Belarus protest against President Lukashenko | #TheCube

Scores of people were reported to have been detained with students walked out of classes to march to the education ministry in Belarus' capital Minsk.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:06Published
Students protest in Belarus, opposition squabbles [Video]

Students protest in Belarus, opposition squabbles

Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a possible rift appeared in an opposition alliance that has led weeks of rallies and protests against..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:00Published

Tweets about this