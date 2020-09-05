The best Labor Day tech deals Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Image: Satechi



Welcome to



*Gadgets / accessories*



· Satechi is offering a site-wide discount on its useful accessories (like it’s USB-C Apple Watch charger, shown above) through September 7th. Whatever you end up adding to your cart, entering the code *SATLDAY15 *at checkout will take 15 percent off your purchase.

· There’s a good deal on Google’s Nest Image: SatechiWelcome to Labor Day weekend. Whether you’re working during the US holiday on Monday, September 7th, or you have off, retailers have cut prices on several tech products. For the discounts that are more limited in duration, I’ve made sure to note when those deals will end. It’s safe to assume that any deal that doesn’t list an end date will continue to be available well after Labor Day has passed.*Gadgets / accessories*· Satechi is offering a site-wide discount on its useful accessories (like it’s USB-C Apple Watch charger, shown above) through September 7th. Whatever you end up adding to your cart, entering the code *SATLDAY15 *at checkout will take 15 percent off your purchase.· There’s a good deal on Google’s Nest Wifi mesh Wi-Fi system... 👓 View full article

