Facebook blocks livestream of an ill French man who wanted to broadcast his death

"Our hearts go out to Alain Cocq and those who are affected by this sad situation," Facebook spokesperson Emily Cain wrote in an email to The Verge on Saturday. "While we respect his decision to draw attention to this complex and difficult issue, based on the guidance of experts, we have taken steps to keep... Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook has blocked the live stream of a man in France suffering from an incurable ailment who planned to broadcast his death, Agence France-Press reported. Alain Cocq, 57, has a medical condition that causes his arteries to stick together, and stopped all food and drink as of Friday night. He has used his condition to try to bring about changes to France's right-to-die law, and announced he would live-stream his death on Facebook."Our hearts go out to Alain Cocq and those who are affected by this sad situation," Facebook spokesperson Emily Cain wrote in an email to The Verge on Saturday. "While we respect his decision to draw attention to this complex and difficult issue, based on the guidance of experts, we have taken steps to keep...


