Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Actor Thandeka Mdeliswa dies after being shot in argument

News24 Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Actor Thandeka Mdeliswa has died after being shot at her family's home in Evander, Mpumalanga.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this