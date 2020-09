You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Doctors warn people to stay vigilant as people travel for Labor Day Weekend



Labor Day Weekend is here and health officials are hoping to avoid the surge in COVID-19 cases that we saw following Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:36 Published 10 hours ago Officials across the US urge public to practice social distancing this Labor Day



Officials across the nation are echoing Gov. Steve Sisolak's message and telling the public to practice social distancing this Labor Day weekend. ABC's Alex Presha has more. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:13 Published 14 hours ago Hundreds pack Fremont St. in Las Vegas amid coronavirus pandemic



NEWS: Many patrons were not wearing masks and others were wearing masks pulled down away from their face on the first day of Labor Day weekend. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:42 Published 17 hours ago

Tweets about this