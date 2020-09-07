Global  
 

BIMA nabs $30M more for micro- health and life insurance aimed at emerging markets

TechCrunch Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The coronavirus global health pandemic — and the new emphasis on social distancing to slow down the spread of COVID-19 — has put healthcare and tech services used to enable healthcare remotely under the spotlight. Today a startup that’s building microinsurance and healthcare services specifically targeting emerging markets is announcing a round of funding to […]
