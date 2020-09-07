Global  
 

TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading

engadget Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Since Sunday evening, TikTok has been trying to stop the spread of a graphic video showing a man committing suicide with a gun (via The Verge). The clip opens with an image of a grey-bearded man sitting in front of his desk. The seemingly innocuous n...
Tweets about this

Klimasense

Klimasense TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading https://t.co/BVB00F4nMU 12 seconds ago

DntSaveHer

Johnny Bravo💜💛 RT @engadget: TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading https://t.co/kD8W6O8HbW https://t.co/fuRVk5B46k 15 seconds ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce #TikTok #socialmedia #internet #socialnetworking #news TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading… https://t.co/NHFAbd1YFk 40 seconds ago

planyourwebsite

PlanYour.Website TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading https://t.co/AZy9IjOSIj #TechNews https://t.co/TNCRGLXU3E 41 seconds ago

BcabaNetwork

BCABA Network TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading https://t.co/OlpT8NNHBY #Tech https://t.co/vExXjhPTFS 6 minutes ago

MindyBe

Mindy Benson Please be aware before playing any video: TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading https://t.co/G9Bwva4OMf 6 minutes ago

Ric9871Ric

Ric Olsen TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading https://t.co/GnnnKEYxAp via @ric9871ric #retweet… https://t.co/9FHYjzrUAz 11 minutes ago

DataAugmented

Cobra Kai Yoga TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading https://t.co/AZiHNrWKcW #socialnetworking #socialmedia #internet #tiktok #gear #news 13 minutes ago