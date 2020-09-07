|
|
|
Florida reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly 3 months on Labor Day
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
There were 1,838 new Covid-19 cases on Labor Day. The last time new cases were this low was on June 15, officials say.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|
New COVID Cases, Deaths Falling In US
On a day India overtook Brazil as the country second worst-hit by coronavirus, the United States recorded one of the lowest tolls in recent months in both new...
RTTNews
Tweets about this
|