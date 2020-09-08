Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Xbox Series S leaks with $299 price

The Verge Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Xbox Series S leaks with $299 priceThis could be our first look at the Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s cut-down next-gen console that carries the codename Lockhart. An image posted by Thurrott allegedly shows the console’s design and reveals a price point of $299. It’s not immediately clear where the image came from, but leaker WalkingCat followed up with a short video showing off the same design in relation to the Series X. Analyst Daniel Ahmad also corroborated the image, though couldn’t confirm the price.

If they’re legitimate, the leaks show a white console that looks somewhat similar to the Xbox One S, as the Series X does to the One X. It’s depicted in vertical orientation, though the rotation of the Xbox logo suggests that may not be the primary configuration.

W...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

The Pentagon says Microsoft should still get its $10B JEDI contract following an investigation

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Following an investigation by the Pentagon, the Department of Defense says it is standing by its decision to..
The Verge
Microsoft Creates Tool to Spot Deepfakes [Video]

Microsoft Creates Tool to Spot Deepfakes

Deepfakes are computer-manipulated images or video that are used to replace one person's likeness with another.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

How Microsoft and Nvidia plan to kill game-loading times on PCs

 That blisteringly fast storage technology found in the next-gen consoles is coming to PCs too, debuting first with the RTX IO...
WorldNews

Paul Thurrott Paul Thurrott American podcaster, author, and blogger


Related videos from verified sources

Paragon Season 1 [Video]

Paragon Season 1

Paragon Season 1 Trailer - Action superstar Danny Trejo stars in Pikchure Zero Entertainment’s new sci-fi action series Paragon. : The Shadow Wars. In a world where Reapers take souls and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:47Published
Xbox Series X Debuting in November, 'Halo Infinite' Delayed to 2021 [Video]

Xbox Series X Debuting in November, 'Halo Infinite' Delayed to 2021

The video game series and Xbox have been synonymous with each other since 2001.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Top 10 New Xbox Series X Games [Video]

Top 10 New Xbox Series X Games

Planning to get the Xbox Series X? You might want to keep these games on your radar! For this list, we're looking at some of the most exciting titles that were shown off at Xbox's July 23 showcase.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Xbox Series S leak reveals $299 price

 Back in mid-August, the packaging of what appeared to be a controller for the Xbox Series S was leaked online, pretty much confirming the existence of...
engadget

Microsoft is bringing the DirectStorage API to Windows 10 to speed up gaming

 Microsoft is taking steps to improve game performance in Windows 10 by implementing some of the Velocity Architecture used by the Xbox Series X. Specifically,...
betanews Also reported by •Softpedia

Microsoft Getting Ready to Kill Off Flash Player in Internet Explorer, Edge

Microsoft Getting Ready to Kill Off Flash Player in Internet Explorer, Edge We’ve known for a while that Adobe was planning to kill off Flash Player at the end of 2020, and now that we’re literally only a few months away from this...
Softpedia


Tweets about this