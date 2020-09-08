Microsoft confirms $299 Xbox Series S console Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Hours after



The accompanying image gives a better look at the Series S than the first leaked picture, showing off how thin it is and confirming the lack of a disc drive. As with the leaked imagery, the Series S is pictured standing upright, but the orientation of the Xbox logo suggests it’s expected to be more commonly used in a traditional horizontal configuration.



