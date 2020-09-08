Global  
 

PUBG cuts publishing ties with Tencent Games in India a week after ban

TechCrunch Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
PUBG said on Tuesday Chinese giant Tencent Games will no longer be the publishing partner of the popular game in India as it attempts to allay concerns of New Delhi, which banned the game and 117 other apps last week. Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, Tencent Games published and distributed PUBG Mobile games in India. “Moving […]
