PUBG cuts publishing ties with Tencent Games in India a week after ban

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 23 hours ago Not PUBG and FAU-G but Raji: An Epic Battle is creating ripples | Oneindia News 01:22 With all the talk about a made-in-India game to fill the vacuum left by the hugely popular PUBG and the anticipation for Akshay Kumar's Fau-G, there is a Desi game that is already making ripples across the world. Raji: An Ancient Epic released earlier this week on Nintendo Switch and is set to launch...