PUBG cuts publishing ties with Tencent Games in India a week after ban
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () PUBG said on Tuesday Chinese giant Tencent Games will no longer be the publishing partner of the popular game in India as it attempts to allay concerns of New Delhi, which banned the game and 117 other apps last week. Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, Tencent Games published and distributed PUBG Mobile games in India. “Moving […]
With all the talk about a made-in-India game to fill the vacuum left by the hugely popular PUBG and the anticipation for Akshay Kumar's Fau-G, there is a Desi game that is already making ripples across the world. Raji: An Ancient Epic released earlier this week on Nintendo Switch and is set to launch...
India has conducted a third digital strike on China amid tension at the border in Ladakh. 118 Chinese apps including the extremely popular PUBG have been banned. Government said that the move is in the..
