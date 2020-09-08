Microsoft Releases a New Surface Earbuds Firmware Update Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Microsoft is betting big on hardware now, so in addition to the Surface Duo Android device, the Surface lineup of PCs, and the Surface Headphones, the software giant also has its very own earbuds. Simply called Surface Earbuds, this device launched earlier this year with a very clean design that aligns with the Surface brand, and is now available for purchase in select countries. Today, Microsoft has released the first firmware update for the Surface Earbuds after the day-one patch that was announced earlier this year. In other words, Microsoft launched the Surface Earbuds, and together with them, it also offered a first firmware update out of the box. But the very first post-release update is going live today for those who purchased the device, and it increases the version to 3.0.0.6. Just one change this time The update doesn't bring breaking changes, but for those using the Surface Earbuds, it might really come in handy. There's just a change...

