Netflix CEO Reed Hasting says employees will return to offices when majority are vaccinated Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge







Netflix is one of many Silicon Valley firms currently trying to balance a desire to keep its employees safe while maintaining the sort of in-person interactions that can define a company’s culture. In an interview with







WSJ: Have you seen benefits from people working at... Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says he doesn’t expect his company’s employees to return to the office until the “majority” are vaccinated — a shifting deadline that will probably see staff working from home into 2021 given current time frames for vaccine development.Netflix is one of many Silicon Valley firms currently trying to balance a desire to keep its employees safe while maintaining the sort of in-person interactions that can define a company’s culture. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal , Hastings made it clear he thought working from home was detrimental to his business, and that he’d be pushing for a return to the office as soon as possible. Here’s what he told the WSJ:WSJ: Have you seen benefits from people working at... 👓 View full article

