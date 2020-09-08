Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix CEO Reed Hasting says employees will return to offices when majority are vaccinated

The Verge Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Netflix CEO Reed Hasting says employees will return to offices when majority are vaccinatedIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says he doesn’t expect his company’s employees to return to the office until the “majority” are vaccinated — a shifting deadline that will probably see staff working from home into 2021 given current time frames for vaccine development.

Netflix is one of many Silicon Valley firms currently trying to balance a desire to keep its employees safe while maintaining the sort of in-person interactions that can define a company’s culture. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Hastings made it clear he thought working from home was detrimental to his business, and that he’d be pushing for a return to the office as soon as possible. Here’s what he told the WSJ:



WSJ: Have you seen benefits from people working at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Reed Hastings Reed Hastings American entrepreneur and education philanthropist

Netflix still on track to release more originals in 2021 than this year, but production woes are setting in

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings is still confident that 2021 will see more Netflix originals released than this..
The Verge

Netflix's founder discusses importance of company culture and leadership amid the pandemic

 Reed Hastings founded Netflix in 1997. Today, it has a quarterly revenue of over $6 billion. Hastings joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how creating a company..
CBS News

Netflix Netflix American streaming service

Netflix acquires rights to ‘Malcolm & Marie’ in $30 million deal [Video]

Netflix acquires rights to ‘Malcolm & Marie’ in $30 million deal

Netflix has outbid HBO, Amazon, Searchlight, Apple and MGM to acquire the worldwide rights to ‘Malcolm & Marie’.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Netflix Acquires Rights to 'Malcolm & Marie' | THR News [Video]

Netflix Acquires Rights to 'Malcolm & Marie' | THR News

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to Euphoria creator Sam Levinson's 'Malcolm & Marie,' a pandemic-era movie starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:23Published

Netflix's 'Cuties' continues to draw backlash as Florida congressman calls it 'dangerous'

 A Florida congressman Vern Buchanan is the latest to share his concerns over  "Cuties," an award-winning French film from Netflix.
USATODAY.com
Netflix defends ‘Cuties’ amid #CancelNetflix campaign [Video]

Netflix defends ‘Cuties’ amid #CancelNetflix campaign

A call to boycott Netflix has been launched.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

The Wall Street Journal The Wall Street Journal American business-focused daily broadsheet newspaper based in New York City

Amazon Music now has podcasts

 Amazon Music

Amazon Music now offers podcasts. The company issued an update today that brings more than 70,000 shows to the platform, including some..
The Verge

Trump ordered a TikTok sale. The winner is a major fundraiser for his campaign

 Oracle appears to have come out on top as part of a bid to tether TikTok with an American company, making the app—a frequent target of President Donald..
WorldNews

Oracle reportedly wins deal for TikTok’s US operations as ‘trusted tech partner’

 Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Oracle has reportedly won a deal to manage TikTok’s US cloud operations. Oracle had been rumored to be..
The Verge

Oracle Reportedly Wins Bid to Control TikTok in U.S., Microsoft Out

 Microsoft is pulling the plug on any potential plans to take over TikTok's operations here in the States -- but a new player has reportedly emerged to take the..
TMZ.com

SoftBank is reportedly preparing to sell ARM to Nvidia for more than $40 billion

 Photo by Sam Byford / The Verge

SoftBank is reportedly is preparing to sell chipmaker ARM to Nvidia as early as next week in a deal worth more than..
The Verge

Tweets about this

cioninja

CIO Ninja Facebook appealing order by Ireland’s privacy regulator that could halt EU-US data transfers #cioninja https://t.co/B7ug6fZ8U7 18 hours ago

BunchOfSocial

Bunch Of Social Facebook appealing order by Ireland’s privacy regulator that could halt EU-US data transfers https://t.co/jLrwL2dzbm https://t.co/NC5jyBEEjc 1 day ago

alvarohoyo

alvarohoyo Facebook appealing order by Ireland’s privacy regulator that could halt EU-US data transfers The social media compa… https://t.co/U81eXELAm6 1 day ago

Sandyshark

Shan Kelly RT @AtisGailis: Facebook appealing order by Ireland’s privacy regulator that could halt EU-US data transfers https://t.co/CsUrlc5Bma #DataP… 2 days ago

uradn

uradn RT @Liberationtech: Facebook appealing order by Ireland’s privacy regulator that could halt EU-US data transfers https://t.co/iGLSO61ild vi… 2 days ago

autom8

Autom Tagsa Facebook appealing order by Ireland’s privacy regulator that could halt EU-US data transfers https://t.co/xVMm0aj80x via @Verge 2 days ago

Liberationtech

Liberation Technology Facebook appealing order by Ireland’s privacy regulator that could halt EU-US data transfers https://t.co/iGLSO61ild via @Verge 2 days ago

WSJCyber

WSJ Pro Cybersecurity Facebook is appealing a preliminary order by Ireland’s privacy regulator to suspend its data transfers from Europe… https://t.co/C80jnmq3oZ 2 days ago