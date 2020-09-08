|
Netflix CEO Reed Hasting says employees will return to offices when majority are vaccinated
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says he doesn’t expect his company’s employees to return to the office until the “majority” are vaccinated — a shifting deadline that will probably see staff working from home into 2021 given current time frames for vaccine development.
Netflix is one of many Silicon Valley firms currently trying to balance a desire to keep its employees safe while maintaining the sort of in-person interactions that can define a company’s culture. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Hastings made it clear he thought working from home was detrimental to his business, and that he’d be pushing for a return to the office as soon as possible. Here’s what he told the WSJ:
WSJ: Have you seen benefits from people working at...
