Microsoft confirms $299 Xbox Series S as leaks reveal Series X price, too

PC World Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Leaks claim the new Microsoft Xbox Series X and new Xbox Series S will launch on Nov. 10, for the same retail prices as the current consoles. Microsoft itself confirmed the Series S price.
