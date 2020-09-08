Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Xbox Series S And Xbox Series X Launch Date And Price Revealed

Fossbytes Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Microsoft’s next-gen gaming consoles, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will reportedly launch on Nov 10, 2020. According to the leaks, Xbox Series S will cost around $299 whereas the Xbox Series X will cost somewhere near $499. Talking about the Xbox Series S console design, this video from Thurrott’s Brad Sams showcases how […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft Shares First Look at Xbox Series X Dashboard [Video]

Microsoft Shares First Look at Xbox Series X Dashboard

The gaming giant has unveiled the newly-titled Xbox Experience.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Paragon Season 1 [Video]

Paragon Season 1

Paragon Season 1 Trailer - Action superstar Danny Trejo stars in Pikchure Zero Entertainment’s new sci-fi action series Paragon. : The Shadow Wars. In a world where Reapers take souls and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:47Published
Samsung names devices that will get 'three generations' of Android updates [Video]

Samsung names devices that will get 'three generations' of Android updates

Samsung on August 18 named all the devices that will be getting 'three generations' of Android updates. "Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offering the best mobile experiences possible..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S release date and price reportedly ‘leaked’
Indian Express

Open-World Dogfighting Game The Falconeer Kicking Off PC Beta in October

Open-World Dogfighting Game The Falconeer Kicking Off PC Beta in October The Falconeer is one of the day one Xbox Series X titles coming out later this yet. It's an open-world air combat game that replaces traditional fighter planes...
Softpedia

Xbox Series X will reportedly cost $499 and arrive November 10th

 Microsoft revealed last month that the Xbox Series X will arrive in November, just in time for this year’s holiday shopping season. Now, Windows Central...
engadget


Tweets about this