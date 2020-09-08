Global  
 

GM acquires stake in electric truck maker Nikola, will help make the company’s first vehicle

The Verge Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
GM acquires stake in electric truck maker Nikola, will help make the company’s first vehicleGeneral Motors is taking an 11 percent stake in electric truck startup Nikola, the companies announced on Tuesday. As part of the deal, GM will help Nikola engineer and manufacture its battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, including the Badger pickup truck.

Nikola, which went public through a “reverse merger” with a special acquisition company earlier this year, will “exchange $2 billion in newly issued common stock for the in-kind services and access to General Motors’ global safety-tested and validated parts and components,” the companies announced. GM will also get to nominate one director to Nikola’s board.

"GM will supply hydrogen fuel cells to Nikola for its Class 7 and Class 8 semi trucks"

GM will supply hydrogen fuel...
0
Honda, GM agree to collaborate

 DETROIT -- General Motors and Honda are moving toward an alliance in North America to share vehicle development and technology costs as the industry moves toward..
Nikola Corporation Nikola Corporation American hydrogen-electric vehicle designer and manufacturer

