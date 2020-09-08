|
GM acquires stake in electric truck maker Nikola, will help make the company’s first vehicle
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
General Motors is taking an 11 percent stake in electric truck startup Nikola, the companies announced on Tuesday. As part of the deal, GM will help Nikola engineer and manufacture its battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, including the Badger pickup truck.
Nikola, which went public through a “reverse merger” with a special acquisition company earlier this year, will “exchange $2 billion in newly issued common stock for the in-kind services and access to General Motors’ global safety-tested and validated parts and components,” the companies announced. GM will also get to nominate one director to Nikola’s board.
"GM will supply hydrogen fuel cells to Nikola for its Class 7 and Class 8 semi trucks"
GM will supply hydrogen fuel...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
General Motors American automotive manufacturing company
Honda, GM agree to collaborateDETROIT -- General Motors and Honda are moving toward an alliance in North America to share vehicle development and technology costs as the industry moves toward..
WorldNews
Nikola Corporation American hydrogen-electric vehicle designer and manufacturer
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this