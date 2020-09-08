GM acquires stake in electric truck maker Nikola, will help make the company’s first vehicle Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

General Motors is taking an 11 percent stake in electric truck startup



Nikola, which went public through a “reverse merger” with a special acquisition company earlier this year, will “exchange $2 billion in newly issued common stock for the in-kind services and access to General Motors’ global safety-tested and validated parts and components,” the companies announced. GM will also get to nominate one director to Nikola’s board.



"GM will supply hydrogen fuel cells to Nikola for its Class 7 and Class 8 semi trucks"



