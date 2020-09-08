Global  
 

Tesla shares drop sharply in broader tech selloff, falling 17% in morning trading

TechCrunch Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Tesla shares drop sharply in broader tech selloff, falling 17% in morning tradingLast Thursday and Friday’s public market selloff has stretched into this week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite off 2.5% this morning. But while tech shares are down broadly to start the holiday-shortened week — and are taking stick for bringing down even broader indices — some well-known technology, and technology-ish companies are suffering even more. […]
