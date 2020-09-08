Global  
 

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a new Zelda action game for the Switch

The Verge Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a new Zelda action game for the SwitchThe next Legend of Zelda adventure is coming very soon. Today, Nintendo revealed a new title called Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which will launch on the Switch this year.

The game, which is being developed by Koei Tecmo, looks to be a successor of sorts to the original Hyrule Warriors from 2014. That game combined the massive battles of Dynasty Warriors with the lore and history of Zelda. The new game is set 100 years before Breath of the Wild, where players can experience the great calamity that influenced the events of BOTW. You can get a brief glimpse of the action in the video above.

Age of Calamity will launch on November 20th. As for the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma says, “You’ll have...
