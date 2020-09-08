Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a new Zelda action game for the Switch Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

The next Legend of Zelda adventure is coming very soon. Today,



The game, which is being developed by Koei Tecmo, looks to be a successor of sorts to the original Hyrule Warriors from 2014. That game combined the massive battles of Dynasty Warriors with the lore and history of Zelda. The new game is set 100 years before Breath of the Wild, where players can experience the great calamity that influenced the events of BOTW. You can get a brief glimpse of the action in the video above.



