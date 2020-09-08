|
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a new Zelda action game for the Switch
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The next Legend of Zelda adventure is coming very soon. Today, Nintendo revealed a new title called Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which will launch on the Switch this year.
The game, which is being developed by Koei Tecmo, looks to be a successor of sorts to the original Hyrule Warriors from 2014. That game combined the massive battles of Dynasty Warriors with the lore and history of Zelda. The new game is set 100 years before Breath of the Wild, where players can experience the great calamity that influenced the events of BOTW. You can get a brief glimpse of the action in the video above.
Age of Calamity will launch on November 20th. As for the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma says, “You’ll have...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Legend of Zelda Video game series
Hyrule Warriors 2014 video game
Eiji Aonuma Japanese video game designer
Nintendo Japanese video game company
Nintendo explored making a portable Switch-style GameCube, leak suggestsPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Before Nintendo released the Switch, the company had early plans to create a similar handheld based on its..
The Verge
Nintendo Relaunching Three Classic Mario Titles
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
Doom and Doom II get official widescreen support, 27 years laterDoom is the game that just won’t die, no matter how many times you blast those demons away — and owner Bethesda has seen fit to give the 27-year-old original..
The Verge
From gadgets to GPUs, all the product announcements from this weekWe’ve got a gadget-heavy episode of The Vergecast this week, with the announcements of Intel’s new 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPU’s, Nvidia’s Geoforce RTX 3080..
The Verge
Dynasty Warriors video game series
Koei Tecmo Japanese video game holding company
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2017 video game
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this