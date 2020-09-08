|
Apple hid an AR Easter egg in its September event announcement
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Apple has officially announced its upcoming “Time Flies” event for September 15th, and the company hid a neat augmented reality Easter egg in the event announcement that uses Apple’s ARKit to turn the swirling Apple logo into a floating image of the “9.15” event date.
See you in 7 days! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/zDXneII5di
— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 8, 2020
Apple has a long history of creating interesting logos and teasers for its event invitations. The AR element, though, adds an interactive spin on the company’s typical invites, while at the same time leveraging Apple’s augmented reality technology. It’s not clear if Apple will be announcing any specific AR-focused updates at the event or if this is just a fun use of...
