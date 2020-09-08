Apple announces ‘Time Flies’ event for September 15th

Global  
 

Apple has announced an event for September 15th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. Normally, Apple announces new iPhones in September, but this year, there have been rumors of the phones being delayed. Instead, the event’s tagline, “Time Flies,” suggests we’re looking at a new Apple Watch.

The event is taking place later than the usual September announcement for Apple’s fall lineup, likely due to delays caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Apple confirmed that it wouldn’t ship its new phones in September during its most recent earnings call.



Apple event on Sept 15th! I would very much expect it to be a new Apple Watch ("Time Flies") and possibly a new iPad. From what I'm told and everything Apple has said on earnings calls, the new iPhone is...
