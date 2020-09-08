Global  
 

Green Deals: Milwaukee M18 Fuel Electric Blower $249, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Electric Blower for *$249 shipped*. Regularly $299, today’s deal is the best we can find. This isn’t a budget blower, as it packs fast performance and robust blowing capabilities. Plus you’ll get a long-lasting 8Ah battery along with a wall charger. Best of all? No oil or gas to deal with. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on eneloop rechargeable batteries, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

