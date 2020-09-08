|
College reopenings push K-12 schools online
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Photo by John Moore/Getty Images
The temperature was in the 70s in State College, Pennsylvania on Friday, but the local school board voted to call a “snow day,” cancel classes, and have students in the town’s public schools stay home. Cases of COVID-19 in the area had spiked, and the school district’s board of directors needed time to decide what to do.
No students or staff in the district were sick. Instead, the local increases were driven by outbreaks at Penn State University.
“We knew that we were opening schools at the same time Penn State was opening,” Amber Concepcion, the school board president, said during a meeting. “We knew there would be a growth curve.”
COVID-19 cases are climbing in college towns around the country, and those outbreaks are forcing local...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Moore (photographer) American photographer
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Biden and Trump honor 9/11 with memorial visitsOn this 19th anniversary of 9/11, President Trump and Joe Biden paid separate visits to the same hallowed ground in Pennsylvania, the site of a memorial to the..
CBS News
Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:17Published
AP Top Stories September 11 PHere's the latest for Friday September 11th: Biden and Trump attend Sept. 11th events in Pennsylvania; Bahrain normalizes ties with Israel; California Gov. tours..
USATODAY.com
Rite Aid fires manager who defended herself when customer without mask became violentElena Santiago says she was fired from her job at the Rite Aid in York, Pa. after defending herself from a customer who refused to wear a mask.
USATODAY.com
In masks, Biden, Pence attend 9/11 memorial, Trump at Pennsylvania crash siteNEW YORK, Sept. 11 (Reuters) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence, both masked, joined New York's somber 19th..
WorldNews
State College, Pennsylvania Place in Pennsylvania, United States
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-19: Small businesses struggling to survive in coastal West Bengal
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:00Published
Covid deaths surge by 14.5% in a week
IndiaTimes
Covid 19 coronavirus Victoria: All the Melbourne lockdown changes from todayVictoria's tough coronavirus restrictions have now started to ease as the state takes its first tentative steps towards "Covid normal". Victoria's restrictions..
New Zealand Herald
Covid in Yemen: The city where all the doctors fled - except oneDuring the height of the pandemic in Yemen, there was only one functioning hospital in the city of Aden, home to a million people.
BBC News
Pennsylvania State University Public university with multiple campuses in Pennsylvania, United States
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this