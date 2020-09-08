College reopenings push K-12 schools online Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images



The temperature was in the 70s in



No students or staff in the district were sick. Instead, the local increases were driven by outbreaks at



“We knew that we were opening schools at the same time Penn State was opening,” Amber Concepcion, the school board president, said during a meeting. “We knew there would be a growth curve.”



COVID-19 cases are climbing in college towns around the country, and those outbreaks are forcing local... Photo by John Moore/Getty ImagesThe temperature was in the 70s in State College Pennsylvania on Friday, but the local school board voted to call a “snow day,” cancel classes, and have students in the town’s public schools stay home. Cases of COVID-19 in the area had spiked, and the school district’s board of directors needed time to decide what to do.No students or staff in the district were sick. Instead, the local increases were driven by outbreaks at Penn State University “We knew that we were opening schools at the same time Penn State was opening,” Amber Concepcion, the school board president, said during a meeting. “We knew there would be a growth curve.”COVID-19 cases are climbing in college towns around the country, and those outbreaks are forcing local... 👓 View full article

