2020 set another record for being awful: the most acres burned in California
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Photo by David McNew/Getty Images
Wildfires have already ripped through a record 2.2 million acres of California this year, making this year’s blazes the most widespread on record. The fires have killed eight people and destroyed 3,300 structures. The second and third single largest fires in the state’s history — the SCU and LNU lightning complexes in Northern California — are burning at the same time.
Ridiculously high temperatures for the region set more records over the Labor Day weekend and fueled flames. The mercury rose to 121 degrees Fahrenheit in Woodland Hills, California on September 6th. It was the highest temperature ever recorded in Los Angeles County.
The danger isn’t over yet. California is forecast to cool down this week, but firefighters are bracing...
