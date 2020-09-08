Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 set another record for being awful: the most acres burned in California

The Verge Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
2020 set another record for being awful: the most acres burned in CaliforniaPhoto by David McNew/Getty Images

Wildfires have already ripped through a record 2.2 million acres of California this year, making this year’s blazes the most widespread on record. The fires have killed eight people and destroyed 3,300 structures. The second and third single largest fires in the state’s history — the SCU and LNU lightning complexes in Northern California — are burning at the same time.

Ridiculously high temperatures for the region set more records over the Labor Day weekend and fueled flames. The mercury rose to 121 degrees Fahrenheit in Woodland Hills, California on September 6th. It was the highest temperature ever recorded in Los Angeles County.

The danger isn’t over yet. California is forecast to cool down this week, but firefighters are bracing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: 5 California counties in state of emergency due to fires

5 California counties in state of emergency due to fires 00:28

 Five counties across California are in a state of emergency as wildfire fires continue to burn throughout the state. A record two million acres have burned so far this year. Authorities are warning conditions could get even worse as they prepare for another day of record-breaking heat.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

Wildfires Bring New Devastation Across the West

 A record 2.5 million acres have burned in California, while entire communities in Oregon and Washington were largely wiped out.
NYTimes.com

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

 Wildfires raged unchecked across parts of the western US today amid gusty and dry conditions, but forecasters said some weather relief was in sight that could..
New Zealand Herald

San Francisco Sky Glowing Orange from California Wildfires

 San Francisco looks like a city on Mars, or a post-apocalyptic Hollywood movie, but the very real orange glowing sky is the eerie byproduct of raging wildfires..
TMZ.com

California wildfires: Smoke turns skies orange

 Residents of the San Francisco area wake up to dark skies caused by smoke billowing from wildfires.
BBC News

Experts fear worse climate disasters in future

 Wildfires are raging in California and Oregon. The Atlantic has seen a record number of storms for this time of year. Climate-connected disasters seem everywhere..
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles County, California Los Angeles County, California County in California, United States

No trick-or-treating this Halloween in Los Angeles County due to COVID-19

 Los Angeles County health officials said door-to-door trick-or-treating will not be allowed this Halloween due to the coronavirus pandemic. The L.A. County..
CBS News

L.A. County Cancels Halloween Trick Or Treating Due to COVID

 There ain't gonna be any tricks or treats for Halloween this year -- at least not door-to-door in Los Angeles -- because it's now banned due to coronavirus. L.A...
TMZ.com

California Heat Wave: The Latest on the State's Weather

 Los Angeles County set a new high temperature as a cooling sea breeze remained trapped offshore, according to the National Weather Service.
NYTimes.com

Teen suspect arrested in shooting death of rising basketball star Semaj Miller

 More than a month after the shooting death of 14-year-old Semaj Miller, Los Angeles police have made an arrest in the case. LAPD officers and the FBI’s..
WorldNews

Woodland Hills, Los Angeles Woodland Hills, Los Angeles Neighborhood of Los Angeles in California, United States


Related videos from verified sources

California’s Historically Destructive Wildfire Season [Video]

California’s Historically Destructive Wildfire Season

In just over a week, California wildfires burned more than 1.2 million acres, compared with an annual average of 450,000 acres over the last five years.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:33Published
Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California [Video]

Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California

Wildfires in California continue to scorch thousands of acres. The uncontrolled blazes have burned through nearly 1 million acres. According to CNN, there's no end in sight as thousands of firefighters..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires [Video]

With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires

The figures surrounding the Californian wildfires are astonishing, to say the least. According to CNN, wildfires in the Golden State have torched nearly a million acres, and there's no end in sight...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this