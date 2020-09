Boeing's dealing with fresh 787 Dreamliner production problems, just as it prepares to bring the 737 Max back into service Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The FAA is investigating after Boeing discovered quality control issues on the 787 that led it to ground eight in-service planes. πŸ‘“ View full article

