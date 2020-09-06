Orca that carried dead calf for 17 days gives birth to healthy new baby

Video Credit: Newsflare - Published 4 days ago Heartbreaking moment mother elephant tends to her baby killed by car in Malaysia 00:56 This is the heartbreaking moment a mother elephant tried to wake her dead calf that was hit by a passing car. The baby elephant was crossing the road in Johor, Malaysia, when a black sedan smashed into it on Tuesday morning (September 1) Wildlife officials said that the jumbo was killed...