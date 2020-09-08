Under Armour’s Tech 2.0 T-Shirt for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $25) Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amazon’s offering the Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Black for *$14.99 Prime shipped*. Regularly priced at $25, that’s the lowest price in over 6-months. This t-shirt is quick-drying, made of stretch-infused fabric, and perfect for workouts. It also has a specific shape to help chafing and feel comfortable while you’re moving. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 14,000 reviews. Head below to find even more deals.



