Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is set to plow more than $550 million into Snowflake when the cloud-data company goes public

Business Insider Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The famed investor's company has agreed to buy $250 million of stock in a private placement and over $300 million worth from Snowflake's former CEO.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reduces Stake In Wells Fargo

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reduces Stake In Wells Fargo 00:32

 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has cut its Wells Fargo. Its stake in Wells Fargo is now at a 17 year low. On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway said it owns 3.3% of the company, its slimmest ownership position since 2003. In 1994, Berkshire owned 13.3% of the bank. It held more than 500 million shares...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What Does Buffett's Investment In Snowflake Show? [Video]

What Does Buffett's Investment In Snowflake Show?

Warren's Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made a $570 million bet on Snowflake. According to Business Insider, the move shoes Buffett trusts his two portfolio managers, Todd Combs and Ted..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Flying drone car has successful test flight in Japan [Video]

Flying drone car has successful test flight in Japan

Incredible footage shows a Japanese flying drone car's first public test flight. The SD-03 model built by the company SkyDrive was flown in the Toyota Test Field in Toyota, Japan on August..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:58Published
Incredible pilot view of successful flying car test flight in Japan [Video]

Incredible pilot view of successful flying car test flight in Japan

Incredible footage shows a Japanese flying drone car's first public test flight. The SD-03 model built by the company SkyDrive was flown in the Toyota Test Field in Toyota, Japan on August..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plans to plow $570 million into Snowflake. Its last IPO bet has gained 110% in 2 years

 The famed investor's company bought an 11% stake in StoneCo, a Brazilian digital-payments company, when it went public.
Business Insider

Why Warren Buffett's $570 million bet on Snowflake is rarer than any unicorn

 Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plans to invest in the software group when it goes public, despite the investor's aversion to tech stocks and IPOs.
Business Insider

Snowflake breaks US software company IPO record with US$3.4bn fundraise

 Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) has become the US software company completing the largest initial public offering in Wall Street. The cloud data platform raised a...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Mbankofthailand

Mbankofthailand Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just made a fast $800 million on Snowflake's surging IPO https://t.co/CYxutKrWn7 3 minutes ago

rje7

Ricky Engelberg RT @CNBC: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just made a fast $1 billion on Snowflake's surging IPO https://t.co/jK7tyiBUyE 6 minutes ago

Newfamilyguy

T.M.N RT @CNBCi: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just made a fast $800 million on Snowflake's surging IPO https://t.co/7w6dnc81Nx 11 minutes ago

Kemp_Cohen

Kemp Cohen RT @charliebilello: Yesterday: "Warren Buffett is Making a Huge Mistake Investing in Snowflake" Today: "Berkshire Hathaway just made $800… 15 minutes ago

CNBCi

CNBC International Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just made a fast $800 million on Snowflake's surging IPO https://t.co/7w6dnc81Nx 19 minutes ago

predictiveinv

The Predictive Investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just made a fast $800 million on Snowflake's surging IPO https://t.co/3Vwbwe3Zei https://t.co/I5fNVxxdez 52 minutes ago