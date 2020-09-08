Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is set to plow more than $550 million into Snowflake when the cloud-data company goes public
Tuesday, 8 September 2020
1 week ago) The famed investor's company has agreed to buy $250 million of stock in a private placement and over $300 million worth from Snowflake's former CEO.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has cut its Wells Fargo. Its stake in Wells Fargo is now at a 17 year low. On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway said it owns 3.3% of the company, its slimmest ownership position since 2003. In 1994, Berkshire owned 13.3% of the bank. It held more than 500 million shares...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reduces Stake In Wells Fargo 00:32
