Donald Trump has fallen 77 places in Forbes' ranking of the 400 richest Americans in 2020 as his properties take a coronavirus hit

Business Insider Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The Manhattan towers that make up the bulk of President Trump's net worth are depreciating as the coronavirus pandemic upends the real estate market.
News video: Amazon's Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump dips

Amazon's Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump dips 01:40

 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos topped Forbes' list of richest Americans for the third year in a row, while U.S. President Donald Trump's ranking dropped as the pandemic slammed his office buildings, hotels and resorts, the magazine said Tuesday. Colette Luke has the latest.

