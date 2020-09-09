Global  
 

Oppo will debut ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 next week, beta released today

9to5Google Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Android 11 made its official debut on Pixel smartphones earlier today, and following a couple of other partners, Oppo is also preparing its Android 11 beta releases. Tonight, the company is testing an official reveal for ColorOS 11 on September 14th.

Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles 01:10

 Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlus, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme. According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be downloaded on Pixel 2, 3, 3A, 4, 4A, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Google further said that it expects "more...

