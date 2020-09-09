Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reliance Retail to raise $1 billion from Silver Lake

TechCrunch Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s retail venture Reliance Retail said on Wednesday it will raise $1.02 billion from Silver Lake, kickstarting a fundraising spree months after its sister venture Jio Platforms raised $20 billion earlier this year. The investment in Reliance Retail will grant Silver Lake a 1.75% equity stake in India’s largest retail chain. The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EJ Espresso: Delhi metro to resume from Sept; Reliance Retail buys Future Group's Business [Video]

EJ Espresso: Delhi metro to resume from Sept; Reliance Retail buys Future Group's Business

The guidelines for Unlock 4.0 are out. Delhi metro to resume from the 7th of September, as per govt officials. The Home Ministry has said there will be no lockdown outside containment zones without..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:02Published
Retail Industry Experiencing Bounce Back [Video]

Retail Industry Experiencing Bounce Back

With back to school season, the National Retail Federation says the retail industry is seeing a bounce back after COVID lockdowns. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with them about the outlook for the retail..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:49Published
What's the future of retail in Western New York? [Video]

What's the future of retail in Western New York?

Some believe the pandemic created the perfect storm when it comes to the demise of brick-and-mortar retail.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:54Published

Related news from verified sources

This US co eyes $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 After acquiring a piece of Jio Platforms, American private equity investor Silver Lake Partners is in discussions with Reliance Industries (RIL) to buy a stake...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this