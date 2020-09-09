Global  
 

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 trailer jumps into the future

The Verge Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Star Trek: Discovery season 3 trailer jumps into the future

To coincide with the 54th anniversary of the TV debut of Star Trek’s original series, CBS has unveiled a new trailer for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery which is set to premiere on October 15th. If you’re in the US, where the show will stream on CBS All Access, you can watch the full trailer via the tweet below. International viewers, who’ll be able to watch the series on Netflix starting October 16th, can watch it over on the official Star Trek website.

Discovery’s first two seasons were set roughly 10 years before the original Star Trek, but with season 3 the crew of the USS Discovery are traveling some 930 years into their future to the year 3188. In this future, the Federation has mostly collapsed after an event ominously...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Star Trek Discovery S03E01 That Hope Is You

Star Trek Discovery S03E01 That Hope Is You 02:12

 Star Trek Discovery 3x01 That Hope Is You - Next on season 3 episode 1 - Promo Trailer HD - Air date: October 15, 2020 only on CBS All Access

