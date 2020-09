Colorado officials announce return of fans to Broncos games, new COVID-19 tracking apps



Gov. Polis and Broncos executive Brittany Bowlen announced Tuesday the team would host 5,700 fans at their Sept. 27 game against Tampa Bay. The CDPHE’s Sarah Tuneberg discussed a new phone tracking.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 44:13 Published 16 hours ago

Colorado officials announce return of fans to Broncos games, new COVID-19 tracking app



Gov. Polis and Broncos executive Brittany Bowlen announced Tuesday the team would host 5,700 fans at their Sept. 27 game against Tampa Bay. The CDPHE’s Sarah Tuneberg discussed a new phone tracking.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 35:13 Published 16 hours ago