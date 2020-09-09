|
|
|
Lego is considering making sets based on 'Animal Crossing,' 'Fall Guys,' and Terry Pratchett's 'Discworld'
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Lego is reviewing 35 fan-designed submissions for future sets. They include brick versions of "Animal Crossing," "Fall Guys," "Ratatouille," and more.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Nintendo Profits Soar More Than 400%
Nintendo Profits Soar
More Than 400% The gaming giant posted its earnings on
Thursday, revealing $1.37 billion in operating
profit for the second quarter of 2020. Nintendo's sales have also doubled..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53Published
Tweets about this
|