New Intel Drivers Bring Lots of BSOD Fixes to Windows 10
Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Intel has released new Wi-Fi drivers that resolve plenty of issues in Windows 10, including several BSODs that users of Microsoft's latest operating system previously experienced. The release of version 21.120.0 is specifically aimed at Windows 10 and resolves Windows Blue Screen of Death errors experienced with Intel wireless drivers or encountered when playing online video games and turning on the Windows 10 mobile hotspot feature. Furthermore, Intel says that it resolved a driver bug that caused a fatal crash when rebooting the computer. Plenty of Windows 10 fixes The following Intel adapters are getting new drivers as part of this release? Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Intel Wireless-AC 9560 Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462 Intel Wireless-AC 9260 Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 Intel Du...

