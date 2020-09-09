Global  
 

Microsoft officially unveils Xbox Series X/S price and release date

9to5Toys Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
We now have the official Xbox Series X price and release date along with even more Series S details. Yesterday we got official confirmation on the disc-less Series S as well as its *$299* price point, but Microsoft has now inked an official release date for both of its upcoming flagship consoles as well as the Xbox Series X price in today’s Xbox Wire update. Head below for more details. more…
