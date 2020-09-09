Global  
 

Xbox Game Pass is adding EA’s Play subscription service at no extra cost

The Verge Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Xbox Game Pass is adding EA’s Play subscription service at no extra costMicrosoft’s Netflix-like subscription service is getting a bit bigger. Today, the company announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for PC subscribers will soon get an EA Play membership at no additional charge.

Essentially, this means that if you shell out for Game Pass Ultimate or on PC, your subscription will also include access to more than 60 additional EA games, including big titles like The Sims, Mass Effect, and FIFA. “This means Ultimate members can enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs, and Xbox Game Pass for PC members get EA Play on Windows 10,” Microsoft explains. The addition of EA Play will start “this holiday.”

EA Play was formerly known as EA Access before rebranding this summer....
