Rick Moranis breaks acting hiatus for 30 seconds to launch Mint’s $30 a month unlimited plan Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

If you know one thing about Mint Mobile, it’s probably the fact that it’s owned by Pizza Place guy turned Pikachu voice, Ryan Reynolds. The actor’s been building a nice investment portfolio for himself, beginning with a piece of the Aviation American Gin company in 2018 and an ownership stake in Mint last year. The […] 👓 View full article

