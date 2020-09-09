Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Says Apple’s App Store “Deserves Scrutiny”

Fossbytes Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
In an interview with Axios, Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg pointed out that Apple has “unilateral control of what gets on phones.” Zuckerberg also addressed the heavy volumes of conservative content circulating on the platform. Mark Zuckerberg made these statements in an interview with Axios co-founder, Mike Allen. In a candid conversation on multiple issues, Zuckerberg […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: AXIOS on HBO - Clip - Mark Zuckerberg Impressions on President Donald Trump

AXIOS on HBO - Clip - Mark Zuckerberg Impressions on President Donald Trump 00:51

 AXIOS on HBO- Mark Zuckerberg Impressions on Trump (Clip) - HBO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares what insights he gained after attending a White House dinner hosted by President Trump. #HBO #AxiosOnHBO #MarkZuckerberg Known for delivering news, coverage, and insight with a distinctive brand...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Apple Benefits From IDFA Change: Washington Post’s Albergotti [Video]

How Apple Benefits From IDFA Change: Washington Post’s Albergotti

Apple may have delayed its proposed change in its IDFA iOS ad toolset - but the switch, when it comes, will nevertheless have profound implications. The Identity for Advertisers component of the mobile..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:12Published
AXIOS on HBO - Clip - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg [Video]

AXIOS on HBO - Clip - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

AXIOS on HBO - Clip - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg discusses how the platform plans to combat misinformation around election results in November. Known for delivering..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:12Published
RS Prasad writes to Facebook; alleges political bias, slams 'selective leaks' [Video]

RS Prasad writes to Facebook; alleges political bias, slams 'selective leaks'

A war of letters has broken out between the Congress and the BJP over the censoring of content on Facebook. After the Congress party sent letters to the social media giant claiming favoritism by..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Mark Zuckerberg says Apple's App Store 'deserves scrutiny'

 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday said that Apple has "unilateral control" over the App Store, and said that the platform "deserves scrutiny." Credit:...
AppleInsider

Apple’s App Store ‘deserves scrutiny,’ says Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg

 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerbeg has said that Apple’s App Store ‘deserves scrutiny’ when asked whether he considered it a monopoly which deserves to face...
9to5Mac

Mark Zuckerberg said Apple 'deserves scrutiny' over its App Store rules, and praised Google for letting people download apps not on the Play Store

 Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Apple had "unilateral control" over what gets onto people's phones, which raises questions around competition.
Business Insider


Tweets about this